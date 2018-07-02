McCaskill calls for tax relief after Missouri flooding

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is calling for tax relief for areas of the state hit by winter flooding.

McCaskill in a Thursday letter to the Internal Revenue Service asked the agency to extend tax filing deadlines and pause penalties.

McCaskill says she also wants to ensure those affected by flooding claim their disaster losses in their 2015 tax year returns.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says flooding has affected about 7,100 buildings in four counties, and about a half-million tons of debris must be removed.

On Wednesday, he said recovery efforts could take months or longer.