McCaskill Cites Akin in Fundraising Appeal

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is citing former opponent Todd Akin in a new fundraising plea for a Democratic congressional candidate in South Carolina.

McCaskill sent a fundraising email Tuesday on behalf of Elizabeth Colbert Busch, who faces former Republican Gov. Mark Sanford in a special U.S. House election in South Carolina.

Sanford recently lost the support of the National Republican Congressional Committee after a family court complaint alleging he trespassed at his ex-wife's house by watching the Super Bowl with his son.

In her email, McCaskill notes that national Republicans also publicly dropped support for then-Congressman Akin last year after he remarked that women's bodies have ways of avoiding pregnancy from what he called "legitimate rape." But McCaskill notes that some Republicans eventually did fund his campaign for U.S. Senate.