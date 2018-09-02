McCaskill Claims Victory

It was a race that gained national attention and came down to the wire. The results were bent in Talent's favor most of Tuesday evening, but McCaskill won the Senate seat.

"It was getting out to rural areas and making sure they knew who I was and what I stood for," McCaskill said.

McCaskill supporters had two things on their minds: winning the election and change.



"I'm ready for a change, we've all been ready for a change for along time," one supporter said.

The long hard fought victory clearly had an effect on McCaskill.

"Obvioulsy I'm happy and exhasted," McCaskill said. "I'm really exhausted so I'm going to go home and sleep for a few days."

