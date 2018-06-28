McCaskill Collecting Money

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill is raising money to repay the $1.6 million she lent her failed campaign for governor in 2004. The Missouri Democrat collected $131,000 over the last three months to retire the debt. Some campaign watchdogs are raising concerns about her raising money directly from corporations that may seek to influence her in Congress. Those contributions are banned under federal law, but they are allowed under Missouri law. McCaskill say she is limiting how much she will raise from each donor, using federal law as a guideline. Her disclosure reports include six separate donations from Anheuser Busch-related companies. Five of them are for the maximum of $4,600 allowed under federal law.