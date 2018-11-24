McCaskill donates $10K for sexual harassment resources

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has donated $10,000 to help interns facing sexual harassment.

McCaskill on Thursday said she recently gave the money to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to provide interns with information about how to deal with harassment.

The senator called for outside resources following claims that a state senator sexually harassed interns. She says a hotline, for example, would be useful.

McCaskill has said she faced sexual harassment when she interned at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

Matthew Huffman of the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says McCaskill's donation will be seed money for a panel of college and university representatives collaborating on how to best help interns. He says they hope to have a plan by April 2016.