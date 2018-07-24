McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says tighter regulations ad stricter legislation is needed in response to last week's duck boat incident in Branson.

McCaskill said the proposed legislation would require "past recommendations made by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to increase safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats to be put into law."

Seventeen people were killed when a duck boat capsized during a thunderstorm on Friday.

McCaskill said she hopes to implement legal recommendations dating back to a 1999 duck boat incident in Arkansas.

The laws would require "amphibious vehicles to be equipped to stay afloat in the event of flooding, and additional interim measures such as removal of canopies and increased inspections until all vessels are upgraded."

McCaskill said investigations following the duck boat incident could take more than a year, but Congress should act now.