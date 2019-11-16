McCaskill Files For Re-Election
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill officially filed paperwork today for her bid for re-election.
McCaskill filed for the August party primary as a democrat running for a second, six-term in the United States Senate.
Opponents include Republican Representative Todd Akin, Businessman John Brunner and former Missouri State Treasureer Sarah Steelman.
