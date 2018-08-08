McCaskill, Hawley win primaries; set for November face off

COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley won their respective primaries Tuesday. The Associated Press made the call shortly before 9 p.m.

McCaskill immediately issued a challenge to Hawley to participate in four town-hall style debates.

"Missourians deserve the same chance to ask you questions and hear your answers as they have consistently had with me," she said in a letter to Hawley.

The Republican countered, saying there should be Lincoln-Douglas style debates to talk about issues like wages, health care and immigration.

“Let’s not let outside money decide this election. Let’s let the people of Missouri decide this election, Hawley said. "They need to hear from us directly, they deserve to hear from us. They deserve to hear from her.”

Hawley addressed supporters at a gathering in Springfield.

"Tonight the conservative people of Missouri have sent a clear message to the Washington establishment. The old ways will not do. The professional politicians have failed. And Claire McCaskill has to go," he said.

Hawley added he wants McCaskill to support Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice.

“The most important vote a senator can cast, I can’t think of a more important one, than the U.S. Supreme Court, especially with the balance of that court on the line now,” Hawley said while talking with the media Tuesday night.

McCaskill did not speak publicly Tuesday night, but she did tweet, "it's on." She met with supporters and the press earlier in the day.

She also tweeted, "I’m ready for the political fight of my life. But I won’t be able to do it without you. The GOP is spending a bunch, all the latest polls show us TIED, and we’re really gonna have to do some Missouri hard work to protect Missouri’s Democratic Senate seat."