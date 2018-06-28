McCaskill Highlighting Effort On Wartime Contracts

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is highlighting her efforts to root out waste in wartime contracting with the aid of Virginia Sen. Jim Webb.

The two Democratic senators are campaigning in Independence and St. Joseph on Wednesday. McCaskill is being challenged on the November ballot by Republican Congressman Todd Akin.

McCaskill is chairwoman of Senate's contracting oversight subcommittee. She and Webb also sponsored a measure that created an independent commission to review defense contracts.

That panel released a report last year estimating that between $31 billion and $60 billion had been lost to waste and fraud in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past decade because of lax oversight of contractors, poor planning and corruption.