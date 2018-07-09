McCaskill Listens to Veteran's Concerns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

But they told Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill about long waits for appointments and their claims to be proccessed and unfriendly staff. They also talked of a lack of mental health workers to help veterans coping with post traumatic stress disorder. Vietnam vet John Luna is a disabled veterans' representative for the Division of Workforce Development. He said he plans to be "loud and boisterous" to be sure troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan don't have the same troubles he and his comrades did. McCaskill is on a four-day, 14-stop tour of Missouri to check on the state of health care for veterans. She says her trip was inspired by revelations of poor outpatient care conditions at Washington's Walter Reed Army Medical Center.