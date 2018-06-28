McCaskill: Mixed Picture on Iraq Progress

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill says there has been some progress in reducing violence in Iraq and improving the quality of the Iraqi military. But the Missouri Democrat says local police and government leaders are still unable to provide security in much of Baghdad. McCaskill made her comments from Kuwait in a phone call with reporters as she prepared to return home from her first visit to Iraq. She was there to focus on reports of waste and fraud in defense contracts. She also disagrees with Missouri's Republican Senator Kit Bond, who last week railed against the media for harping on negative news out of Iraq. McCaskill says, "You can't deny that there are difficult and negative parts to what's going on in Iraq and if you've been here, you see it."