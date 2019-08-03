McCaskill: Move Funds from Afghanistan to US Roads

7 years 8 months 1 day ago Thursday, December 01 2011 Dec 1, 2011 Thursday, December 01, 2011 6:18:00 PM CST December 01, 2011 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill has proposed shifting money from development in Afghanistan to roads and bridges in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Defense pays for projects through the Commanders' Emergency Response Program and the Afghanistan Infrastructure Fund.

McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri, said Thursday the Commanders' Emergency Response Program was intended for small humanitarian and repair projects. She says it has ballooned to cover highways and power plants. And she said investments are needed for U.S. infrastructure.

McCaskill's proposed amendment to defense legislation would allow the funds to be used for projects costing $50,000 or less. Excess money in the funds would go to the Department of Transportation.

McCaskill says the U.S. Agency for International Development could continue funding development projects in Afghanistan.

