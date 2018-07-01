McCaskill, Nixon contribute to Democratic Party

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Top Missouri Democrats are contributing big bucks to the state Democratic Party weeks before the Nov. 4 elections.

Campaign finance records show U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Gov. Jay Nixon are among political leaders not up for re-election this year who are transferring campaign money to the Missouri Democratic State Committee.

The goal is to help Democrats gain seats in the Missouri Legislature, where Republicans hold a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

McCaskill donated an additional $50,000 Wednesday, raising her total to $490,000 this year.

Nixon, who had not previously donated to the state party this year, contributed $75,000 during the past week.

Attorney General Chris Koster has given $200,000 to the Democratic Party as part of a four-year pledge to contribute $400,000.