McCaskill plans another round of rural Missouri town halls

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri.

McCaskill's office said Wednesday the Democrat will spend the Senate's August recess touring the state. She'll be in cities including Cuba, Potosi, Sullivan and Farmington on Friday.

She has more town halls planned in counties including Barry, Cape Girardeau and Polk.

McCaskill is up for re-election in 2018. She made it a point during her previous campaigns to visit more rural areas in an attempt to make inroads in places where Democrats tend to do poorly.

McCaskill held town halls in Ashland, Moberly, Mexico and other more conservative-leaning central Missouri cities during another Senate break in July.