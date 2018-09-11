McCaskill proposes changes to duck boat safety

WASHINGTON - Senator Claire McCaskill proposed legislation to improve duck boat safety on Tuesday, following the death of 17 people at Table Rock Lake.

McCaskill aims to mandate previous recommendations proposed after a similar tragedy in Arkansas where a duck boat sank, killing 13 people in 1999.

“It’ll take some time before we know exactly what went wrong in Branson, but there’s absolutely no reason to wait to take this commonsense step,” she said in a press release.

Removal of canopies for easier escape, verification of "watertight integrity" of each vessel before departure and the prohibition of non-compliant vessels are some of the concerns McCaskill mentions in the proposed legislation.