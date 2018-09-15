McCaskill Raises Money

WASHINGTON (AP) - Before she was elected to the U-S Senate last year, Claire McCaskill criticized the influence of corporate lobbyists on Capitol Hill. This week, lobbyists helped the Missouri Democrat pay off a campaign debt by holding a fund-raising lunch for her. A spokeswoman says the lunch raised about $12,000. The money which will go toward paying down about $200,000 in debt from her Senate campaign. McCaskill says that doesn't mean she has changed her position. She insists she is forced to deal with the reality of a system she wants to change. McCaskill says she favors legislation to eliminate all private money for House and Senate elections, turning instead to public financing. She also supported a Senate ethics bill that requires lawmakers to give up gifts and free travel from lobbyists.