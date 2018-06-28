McCaskill Reaping Donations From Outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is relying heavily on money from out-of-state donors to counteract a barrage of ads by out-of-state interest groups.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that non-Missouri residents contributed about 60 percent of the $3.7 million McCaskill raised from individuals who contributed at least $200 each to her campaign since 2007.

That's a bigger percentage of out-of-state money than most of the other 22 U.S. senators facing re-election this year. On average, a little less than half of their money came from outside their home states.

McCaskill, a Democrat, has been targeted by millions of dollars of advertising by national groups such as Crossroads GPS and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

McCaskill also has raised almost as much from Missouri donors as her three Republican challengers combined.