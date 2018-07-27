McCaskill responds to attempted cyberattack by Russian hackers

COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill says an attempt by Russian hackers to influence her reelection effort is "outrageous," but "not successful."

"I will not be intimidated. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, Putin is a thug and a bully,” McCaskill said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Beast reports the Russian intelligence agency behind the 2016 election cyberattacks tried to steal passwords from McCaskill and her staff. Hackers used an email phishing scam to send recipients to a fake website designed to look like a Senate directory page.

McCaskill, who is defending her seat against Attorney General Josh Hawley, is considered one of the most vulnerable senators in the mid-term election.

She has been very vocal about President Donald Trump's response to Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

“Russia continues to engage in cyber warfare against our democracy. I will continue to speak out and press to hold them accountable," McCaskill said in her Thursday statement.

The Daily Beast said McCaskill is the first identified target in the 2018 election.

"It is outrageous that they think they can get away with this," McCaskill said.