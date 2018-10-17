McCaskill's campaign office responds to new video from Project Veritas

COLUMBIA - Claire McCaskill's office has responded to a investigative piece by Project Veritas,which focuses on her campaign office.

Project Veritas is a right-leaning group that sends people undercover to record campaign staffers on controversial issues. Its mission statement says its investigations reveal waste, fraud, abuse, corruption, dishonesty and other misconduct.

The video of McCaskill's staff show people in her office saying Planned Parenthood does not fund her campaign to remain more moderate. The video later shows someone in the campaign office saying they will still support abortion in Missouri.

The video also shows a person in McCaskill's campaign office saying they essentially are lying to voters to get their vote

McCaskill's campaign manager said the ad was fraudulent. He put more of the emphasis on Josh Hawley's actions.

"We have reason to believe that fraud was committed against our campaign, and rather than calling it out, for the past 48 hours, Josh Hawley has been actively embracing and celebrating these fraudulent videos," David Kirby said.

Kelli Ford, Hawley's press secretary, sent a statement from Hawley saying, "That's absurd and she knows it. Senator Claire McCaskill can't fool Missouri anymore. The truth about her partisanship and party-line liberalism is revealed."

CNN-affiliate KOLR-10 did an interview with McCaskill last night after the video was released. She said that this is outright wrong.

"It's startling that Josh Hawley would be apart of fraudulently impeding someone in my campaign. He's the attorney general. He's supposed to be going after fraud," she said.

Hawley responded to this claim from McCaskill saying, "This new footage shows she just isn't being honest with us and is rejecting our values."

The video had received 19,500 views on YouTube by Wednesday night.

The candidates will meet head to head Thursday evening in their last debate.