McCaskill Seeks Workforce Investment Act Renewal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sen. Claire McCaskill and St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay are among those urging renewal of federal legislation that they say has a proven record of providing job opportunities in Missouri.

The two Democrats spoke at a news conference in St. Louis on Monday, expressing support for renewing the expired Workforce Investment Act.

McCaskill says the act is important in helping military veterans look for jobs when they return to civilian life.

McCaskill says that while the jobless rate for veterans has declined recently, it is still far too high. She says the Workforce Investment Act will fund programs to help veterans and others transition to good jobs.