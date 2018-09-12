McCaskill Sells Private Plane

WASHINGTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri has sold a private plane she co-owns with her husband, months after her use of it for official business and failure to pay back taxes created a political headache.

In April, McCaskill, a Democrat, said she would sell the plane after a series of damaging revelations. First she repaid the government $88,000 after she was criticized for reimbursing herself for use of the plane on official and political travel. Then she paid $287,000 in back taxes, penalties and interest to St. Louis County.

Trevor Kincaid, a spokesman for McCaskill, says she was "true to her word" in selling the plane and says the $1.9 million sales price to Northeast Montana Stat Air Ambulance Cooperative was a loss.