McCaskill Speaks at NAACP Dinner

JEFFERSON CITY - United States Senator Claire McCaskill was the keynote speaker at the the Jefferson City NAACP 50th annual Freedom Fund dinner and silent auction Friday night.

The NAACP is a national organization that promotes social justice for African-Americans, but one member said it is the regional groups that really give the national movement life.

"It's not about the national organization," said NAACP member Ebonee Woods. "Without Freedom Fund banquets like this there is no national organization."

Woods said she was looking forward to hearing McCaskill's thoughts on female political candidates on a national level.

Other community leaders also spoke at the event, including Bob Scrivner, Jefferson City Mayor Pro Tem. Speakers shared stories and experiences about the importance of the NAACP.

Jefferson City Police Detective Chuck Walker addressed the city's history with heroin issues. He said everyone must work together to raise children up well, and prevent drug problems from plaguing youth.

There was also a silent auction at the event. Money from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to the organization to assist in social justice efforts.