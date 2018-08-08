McCaskill speaks to full house of supporters on election night

COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke to a packed house at her Columbia campaign office on Tuesday.

McCaskill is the incumbent and front runner in the primary race for the Democratic nomination, she is up against seven other candidates.

Even as votes were coming in, McCaskill's comments sounded like an acceptance speech.

The senator said her likely Republican opponent Josh Hawley is using dark money in his campaign.

"Between now and the election in November there will literally be spent somewhere between 50, 60, 70 million dollars of dark money on this campaign," she said.

McCaskill said all Missourians want to know is who is paying the bills.

She told supporters she has been making a lot of calls and is feeling good about the support her campaign has.

"Our turnout looks terrific, it really looks good," McCaskill said.

The senator said it's the highest she has ever seen on the state level.

"We have more volunteers that have signed up to work on this campaign than any campaign than I can ever recall in the history of this state," McCaskill said.

She also made a bold prediction, in her own words, about the vote on Proposition A - the right to work.

"The workers of Missouri are going to win tonight, Prop A will be defeated," she said.

McCaskill focused on the 13 weeks left in her campaign for reelection and asked for each of her supporters to give her something.

"I'm asking you for 24 hours in 13 weeks," she said.

She said if everyone can give 24 hours of support to her campaign she can win come November.