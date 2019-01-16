McCaskill steps into new role as TV political analyst

ST. LOUIS - Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill began her first job Tuesday since being defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in November.

In a press release, McCaskill announced she has joined NBC News and MSNBC to be a political analyst. According to the release, she will "offer insight and political analysis on breaking news stories across both networks."

The release said McCaskill will join MSNBC's coverage of President Trump's State on the Union address of Tuesday, Jan. 29.

McCaskill confirmed her new role during a one-on-one interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience from the Senate, hard fought campaigns, and Midwest common sense to the coverage of breaking political events," McCaskill told Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

McCaskill tweeted a picture from outside NBC's studios at Rockefeller Center before starting her first day on the job.