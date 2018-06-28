McCaskill Takes Senate Oath

WASHINGTON - Democrat Claire McCaskill was sworn in as Missouri's newest U.S. senator Thursday, accompanied by the only other woman to hold the seat and her new Republican colleague. Clutching a Bible in her left hand, McCaskill walked up the Senate aisle with former Sen. Jean Carnahan to take the oath with Sen. Kit Bond walking behind her. McCaskill's victory over incumbent Republican Jim Talent on Nov. 7 helped Democrats retake control of the Senate. McCaskill's husband, Joseph Shepard, and 21 other relatives watched from the gallery.