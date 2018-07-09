McCaskill Targeted in Conservative Ads

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Democratic senators up for re-election in five states are being targeted by issue ads run by the conservative 60 Plus Association.



The 60-second ads are identical except where the name of the senator is changed. They're aimed at Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Bill Nelson of Florida, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jon Tester of Montana and Claire McCaskill of Missouri.



The group is spending $3.5 million to run the ads for two weeks.



They feature singer Pat Boone talking to seniors about a portion of the federal health care law that sets up an Independent Payment Advisory Board charged with finding ways to slow the growth of future Medicare costs. He warns the board could ration care.



Stabenow's campaign says the ads repeat false claims already debunked by independent fact-checkers.