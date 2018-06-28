McCaskill Tired Of Raising Money

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Claire McCaskill says she is already tired of the grind of raising money, after less than a year in office. The Missouri Democrat's latest finance reports show her Senate fundraising has been modest, and her campaign is already more than $100,000 in debt. Her spokeswoman says McCaskill is still focused on recovering the 1.6 million dollars that she lent her unsuccessful 2004 campaign for Missouri governor. But with only eight months left under state law to recover the loan, McCaskill has raised only a fraction of that amount. Federal officeholders are allowed to raise money to retire debt from previous state campaigns.