McCaskill to hold hearing on police militarization after Ferguson

WASHINGTON D.C. - Sen. Claire McCaskill will lead a Senate hearing regarding the militarization of local police departments, which has been the topic of national debate since protests began in Ferguson following the shooting death of Michael Brown.

The hearing will focus on programs enabling local police departments to acquire military equipment.

McCaskill issued a statement last week calling for local police in Ferguson to "demilitarize" and deescalate the situation.

Ferguson and St. Louis County police have been heavily criticized for responding to protests wearing desert camouflage and holding military-grade weapons.

During a news conference last week, President Obama said he was concerned about the increasing use of military gear by police, which largely began in response to the terrorist attacks of 9/11.