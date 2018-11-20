McCaskill Touts Ads Targeting 3 GOP Senate Rivals

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - For months, Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate candidates have been campaigning by criticizing Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.



McCaskill has returned the fire during campaign events. Now McCaskill says she is launching TV ads individually targeting her potential Republican competitors -- Congressman Todd Akin, former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and businessman John Brunner.



McCaskill's ads suggest Akin is too conservative, Brunner is not a reliable conservative and Steelman represents "more politics as usual."



McCaskill won't know who she will face until the Aug. 7 primary. All three Republicans have highlighted McCaskill's ties to President Barack Obama while vowing to repeal his health care law and calling for lower government spending and taxes.