McCaskill Touts Vote She Did Not Cast

2007

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Senate candidate Claire McCaskill has taken credit for a vote she never cast. McCaskill has been running radio ads criticizing Republican Senator Jim Talent's votes against a state ethanol fund when he was a Missouri House member in the 1980s and 1990s. As part of the supporting documentation, McCaskill's campaign claims she voted to override Governor Ashcroft's veto of ethanol incentives in September 1990. But McCaskill was not in the Legislature in 1990. Campaign spokeswoman Adrianne Marsh says the incorrect assertion was a minor staff error that does not affect the ad's message. The Republican Party claims the mistake is evidence of McCaskill's incompetence.