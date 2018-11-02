McCaskill visits Fulton, Columbia ahead of election

FULTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill made stops in Fulton and Columbia Friday for some last minute campaigning.

The visits were part of her "Fighting For You" campaign tour, where the senator is making stops at counties she has visited in the last two years. This came just one day after President Trump campaigned for Attorney General Josh Hawley at Columbia Regional Airport.

McCaskill began both events by letting people know that according to her research, the race is 50/50.

"I actually feel great that it's tied," she said. "A lot of people didn't think this was going to be close, but I think a lot of Missourians are appreciating that I work across the aisle."

The senator asked voters to help with the last leg of her campaign by going door-to-door in both Fulton and Columbia. She said her target voters are democrats right now.

"It's just like never stop, there's going to be very little sleep and I'm going to stop as many places as I can," McCaskill said.

One mother from Callaway County attended the Fulton tour stop. Pam Hollingsworth said she plans to help with the door-to-door campaigning.

"I think we're going to do some canvassing on Sunday and I am going to make sure that everyone in my family gets out and votes," Hollingsworth said.

When McCaskill was asked about President Trump's visits to Missouri she said, "I think it's interesting that the President is coming to Missouri twice in five days, it looks like to me somebody's worried ."

The senator was most recently endorsed by the Kansas City Star.