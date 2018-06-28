McCaskill Votes to Protect, Expand Hunting and Fishing Rights

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill voted in support of the Sportsmen's Act of 2012 early this morning. This legislation consists of 20 different measures that will be used to protect hunting and fishing rights as well as open more public lands to outdoor recreation. Senator McCaskill released this statement following the vote:

"This bill takes big steps to preserve our rural values and traditions for future generations of Missourians. Our kids and grandkids should have the same opportunities that Missourians today have, to hunt in places like the Mark Twain National Forest, and fish in spots like the Big Piney River."

This legislation is aimed at opening more of the over 35 million acres of existing public land that either cannot be accessed or has restricted access for sportsmen. The Sportsmen's Act of 2012 also includes two measures that McCaskill has supported in the past. One measure is to permanently prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating hunting ammo and fishing tackle, and the other is to aid the development of new shooting ranges on public land.

This legislation is endorsed by more than 50 large groups including the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.