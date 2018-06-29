McCormick Named to Academic All-MAC Wrestling Team

COLUMBIA - The Mid-American Conference announced its 2013 Academic All-MAC Wrestling team Wednesday, asvoted by faculty athletic representatives at MAC institutions. Missouri's senior-captain Nathan McCormick is the first wrestler in program history toreceive Academic All-MAC honors, in the program's first year as an affiliate member. A total of 11 student-athletes were named to the team.

The Tiger grappler earned All-Academic honors in each of his four years as a starter. He is the fourth wrestler to accomplish the feat at Mizzou, joining his brother, Tyler McCormick, as well as Max Askren and Kenny Burleson. The National WrestlingCoaches Association also named him an Academic All-American in 2011 and 2012.

McCormick is a graduate student seeking a Master's degree in Business Administration. He holds a 3.61 grade point average this year as a Mizzou student-athlete. He is a leader on and off the mat, and has held multiple positions, including the treasurer for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee this past year.

Just recently, the Leawood, Kansas native was nominated for the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Award. The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions and are honored at the SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin, Florida on May 30.

On the mat, McCormick had an excellent season, earning All-American honors for the first time in his career. He compiled a 34-7 record, a MAC individual title, and an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in Des Moines, Iowa. He is the final McCormick brother to come through the Tiger program.