McCormick Named to NWCA All-Academic Team

COLUMBIA - Sophomore Nathan McCormick was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Individual All-Academic wrestling team for the 2010-11 season.

Missouri's 133-pounder qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time in his career this past season, where he went 1-2 with a victory over Thomas Mitchell of Liberty. For the year, McCormick was 22-16 with 54 dual points and six victories by fall. The Leawood, Kan., native is a business management major.

The NWCA factors in grade point average and season record and overall accomplishments went compiling this list. On this year's Individual All-Academic Team there are 93 total athletes, three NCAA Champions, five NCAA Runner-Ups, 28 All-Americans and 84 NCAA Qualifiers.