McCulloch not surprised by Justice decision

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch says he is not surprised by the Justice Department decision not to prosecute Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The Justice Department announced the decision Wednesday, the same day a second report found widespread problems with Ferguson police.

McCulloch was criticized by many after a St. Louis County grand jury announced in November that no state charges would be filed against Wilson, who is no longer an officer in Ferguson.

Asked if he felt vindicated by the Justice Department ruling, McCulloch says no because he knew that the evidence supported the grand jury decision. He says the criticism leveled at him was "unwarranted," but dealing with it is part of the job.