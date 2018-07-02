McDonald's Employee Fatally Shot at Work
JEFFERSON CITY - Fourty-four-year-old Pamela Kellner of Jefferson City died Friday night after a gunshot wound to her chest. Mrs. Kellner was working a Jefferson City McDonald's when her husband, 47-year-old Keith Kellner, also of Jefferson City, shot her. Mr. and Mrs. Kellner had recently separated. Witnesses say they were sitting a booth and talking when the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m.
According to police, Mr. Kellner ran from the McDonald's after the shooting to U.S. 54 and called police a short time later to tell police his location. Police in the area located him and arrested him. Mr. Kellner is being held at the Cole County Sherrif's Department on charges of armed criminal action and first degree murder.
Mrs. Kellner was a part-time employee of McDonald's. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.
According to police, Mr. Kellner ran from the McDonald's after the shooting to U.S. 54 and called police a short time later to tell police his location. Police in the area located him and arrested him. Mr. Kellner is being held at the Cole County Sherrif's Department on charges of armed criminal action and first degree murder.
Mrs. Kellner was a part-time employee of McDonald's. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
in