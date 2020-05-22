McDonald's to hire over 1,200 employees, offer tuition discounts

By: Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- Local McDonald's restaurants will hire over 1,200 new employees across Missouri over the next few weeks and give some the chance to earn college tuition, according to a press release. 

The press release said employees who work over 90 days and 15 hours a week are eligible for the Archways to Opportunity Program. The program gives employees a chance to further their education and get career advising. 

Employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in college tuition assistance and learn English as a second language, if necessary. The release also said employees may be able to receive free tuition for participating educational partners. 

Columbia College has partnered with local McDonald's so employees are eligible for a discounted tuition rate, the release said. 

McDonald's restaurants gave about $471,000 in tuition assistance to over 210 employees in 2019, according to the release.  

Local McDonald's operators have also put contactless ways to apply for the positions including online and text message options, according to the release. There are also paper applications available in the drive-thru. The release said the restaurant will have virtual interviews and socially distant options for new employees. 

