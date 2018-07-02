McHugh pitches Astros to 5-2 win over Royals to open ALDS

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals at their own game Thursday night, relying on sharp pitching from Collin McHugh and stingy defense behind him for a 5-2 victory in the opener of their AL Division Series.

McHugh (1-0) allowed four hits, including a pair of solo homers by Kendrys Morales, while pitching around a 49-minute rain delay. The right-hander lasted six innings before turning the game over to his bullpen, which scattered just three runners over the final three frames.

Tony Sipp, Will Harris and Oliver Perez got the game to Luke Gregerson, part of Oakland's wild-card collapse in Kansas City last year. He handled the ninth to earn the save.

George Springer and Colby Rasmus went deep for the homer-happy Astros, but they also scored via the same sort of small ball the Royals used in reaching the World Series last season.