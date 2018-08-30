McKee proposes small north St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis developer is moving ahead with plans to build a small hospital on the city's north side.

Paul McKee is the developer of the massive NorthSide Regeneration project aimed at revitalizing an area of north St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that McKee on Wednesday sent a letter of intent to state health regulators seeking approval for a hospital within the project area.

McKee's letter says the 13,110-square-foot, three-bed urgent care hospital will operate around the clock. The hospital project will cost an estimated $6.1 million. He will request proposals from other St. Louis-area hospitals to run his proposed hospital.