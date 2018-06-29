McKinney Back in OK State Win

For senior guard McKinney, the letter "V" does not stand for victory. Coach Snyder associated "V" with a piece of McKinney's past.

"I took an ink pen and wrote 'V' on his chest to remind him to play like he was at Vashon"

The senior needed this boost of confidence after a rough game against Louisiana-Monroe, only scoring a single basket. Coach Snyder believes that game shook his guard.

"I think Jimmy really reacts to how he's doing and how his teammates think he's doing and how his coaches feel about him. He is so anxious to please and sometimes that makes it harder on him."

McKinney agrees that the reactions to his play can drive him.

"I think I'm supposed to have a great performance...I'm supposed to give the crowd what they want."

But something came out at Saturday's game the fans hadn't seen in a while… a smile.

"Tonight it was a look, I was going out there to have a little fun."

Snyder was also pleased with the turnaround in McKinney

"He didn't look like a guy who was playing with a lot of pressure on himself tonight. He looked like a guy who was out there hooping."

The McKinney of old returned to the court, letting go of his expectations, and playing for fun. McKinney had his best game against Oklahoma State, shooting a career high 23 points. Teammates like junior guard Thomas Gardner are glad to see McKinney's new attitude.

"He told us in practice today that it was a new season and he needed to be a new player in order for us to be successful, and I think today he proved that."

So for McKinney, the letter "V" might mean Vashon, but for the rest of the team... It means victory. McKinney starts his 100th career game Tuesday at Oklahoma.