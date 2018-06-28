McNamara Helps Owls Net 3 Straight Goals in Comeback Win

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Jordan McNamara helped the William Woods University women's soccer team to a 3-1 comeback win over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Sunday afternoon. The freshman scored the game-tying goal in the 14th minute, adding an assist in the 54th minute.

Kelly Abernathy came up big for the Owls in the opening five minutes, stopping a pair of Lindenwood-Belleville efforts in the third minute. The first save came on a shot by Leigha Gregg, with Abernathy snagging an effort from Makia Gomez as well.

The hosts would find the opening tally in the 11th minute, however, as Kayla Thomas converted from Gomez.

The Owls needed just more than two minutes to equalize, though, as Brittany Graue found McNamara.

William Woods grabbed the lead in the 37th minute, as Stephanie Kirvan slotted a pass to Jamie Palermo for a 2-1 Owls lead.

McNamara found Kathleen Berhorst in the 54th minute for an insurance goal for the Owls.

WWU posted a 16-4 edge in shots on goal in the match, with a 21-14 overall edge. The Owls move to 6-4-1 on the season.

William Woods returns to Firley Field for an American Midwest Conference matchup against Columbia College. Kickoff for the match is set for 5 p.m. and will be streamed live at wwuowls.com.