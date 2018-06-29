MDC announces temporary closures at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Conservation announced the southern part of Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area is temporarily closed due to construction.

The construction started this week, as crews are working on a main access road at the area. This is causing nearby facilities, including the shooting range, boat ramp, and all parking lots on the south side of Rocky Fork Lake to be closed for about a week.

MDC Media Specialist Robert Hemmelgarn said crews have begun digging out old outflow culverts, or water pipes.

The culverts received heavy damage during large rainfalls over many years on the south side of the lake.

"The old culvert that is being replaced allow for water to drain out of the lake and the overflow from the main lake," Hemmelgarn said.

Hemmelgarn said the new concrete culverts will last longer, as well as help ensure proper water flow from Rocky Fork Lake and allow for safe vehicle passage on the road.

"The long-term benefit for area users will be that this culvert should last a long time, it should be a stronger culvert," Hemmelgarn said.

According to a news release, there are parts of the conservation area that will remain open, including: