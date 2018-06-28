MDHSS Ends Medicaid Contract

JEFFERSON CITY - After complaints and protests from Missouri caregivers, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) terminated its contract with Syncare Thursday.

Syncare is an Indianapolis-based firm that was in charge of screening Medicaid patients for the state under a $5.5 million contract. The company took over screenings for MDHSS in January.

Earlier this week, caregivers all over Missouri held news conferences and protests demanding MDHSS terminate its contract with Syncare. Along with the caregivers, state house budget committee chairman Ryan Silvey gave his voice to the cause as well. "This contract is a dismal failure." Silvey, a Republican from Kansas City, said.

Syncare CEO Stephanie DeKemper told the Associated Press the state severely underestimated the amount of of work the company would be doing.

MDHSS Director Margaret Donnelly said "It is clear the company is not able to meet the terms and conditions of their contract. The Department is remains committed to ensuring that Missourians receive the services they need in a timely efficient manner."