Measure Allows PSC to Intervene in Federal Cases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is considering whether to sign legislation that would let state regulators intervene in federal utility cases.

Missouri's Public Service Commission was allowed to appear before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission until last year, when the state Supreme Court ruled it had no authority to do so.

The ruling came in the case of an interstate natural gas pipeline operator. The company wanted to prevent the Missouri regulators from intervening when it sought federal permission to build and operate new facilities and change prices.

A bill restoring the commission's authority cleared the Legislature before it adjourned last week. The measure is now on the governor's desk.