Measure Would Revise Judicial Nominating Board

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri voters will be asked Nov. 6 to change the makeup of a board that nominates judges for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Amendment 3 would be the biggest revision in Missouri's Nonpartisan Court Plan since voters approved it in 1940.

Under the current process, applicants for the top courts are screened by a panel consisting of the chief justice, three non-lawyers appointed by the governor and three lawyers chosen by fellow attorneys. The commission nominates three finalists, from whom the governor picks the new judge.

Amendment 3 would give the governor four appointees and remove the chief justice.

Supporters say the proposal reduces the influence of lawyers in appointing judges. Opponents argue it gives the governor too much power and opens the door to partisan campaigning.