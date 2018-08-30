Meat company specializing in bacon coming to St. Joseph

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A meat processing company that specializes in bacon plans to build a plant in St. Joseph and hire 212 workers in its first five years of operation.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Daily's Premium Meats, which offers "sliced-to-order" naturally smoked bacon, will build a 100,000-square-foot plant in the city.

On Monday, the City Council authorized property and real estate tax breaks for the company.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the initial capital investment is $41.5 million. The company expects to begin construction this summer and start production in May 2016.

Daily's Premium Meats is owned jointly by Triumph Foods and Seaboard Foods. It sells several processed pork items.