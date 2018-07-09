Mechanical Horse Therapy Aids Children with Disabilities

JEFFERSON CITY - Local kids got to ride a new therapy horse today, but his wood grain finish and leather ears make Chesty Puller a lot different than your average steed.

The Marine Corps League donated the $2,000 Equi-Pony to the Special Learning Center to help children with disabilities. The mechanical horse is a safe and compact alternative to live horse therapy.

Marine Corp pack leader Scott Mayhew says his "Devil Dogs" gladly donated to the local cause.

"Everybody here at the center says it's really helping them, they're getting a lot of beneift from it," he said. "So we're just real happy about that, it means a lot to us, with it being local and most of us from around here."

The Special Learning Center named the horse Chesty Puller after a famous marine.