Mechanics Share Winter Car Maintenance Tips

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 11 2013 Dec 11, 2013 Wednesday, December 11, 2013 12:26:00 PM CST December 11, 2013 in News
By: Cristina Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Car experts said Wednesday preparing for a winter drive is important in case of an emergency situation.

Rescuers found a stranded family in the state of Nevada Wednesday after their car flipped into a ditch, but survived because of the essentials they had in their car. A to Z Auto Repair's Steve Heimericks said he recommends a number of things to his customers before they go on a long trip.

"For a long trip I would say probably bring an extra blanket or two," Heimericks said. "Also a change of clothes in case you were to break down on the side of the road for a length of time or slide off into a ditch."

Apart from having extra blankets and clothes in your car, Heimericks said mechanically preparing your car is also important.

A to Z Auto Repair employees said they've had more customers come in, in December. Heimericks said it is because the fluctuating cold weather affects cars.

"The biggest thing would be your tires because as it gets colder the air contracts and you lose tire pressure," Heimericks said. "Tire pressure is important in cold weather for traction."

Heimericks said tires have to be at the correct PSI (pounds per square inch). He also said the cold affects a car's heating and cooling system.

"If it's not working properly, you don't have heat as well, if the thermostat is open or something along those lines," he said. "If the coolant freezes and it's not mixed right, you can do real damage to the engine."

A to Z Auto Repair owner Phil White said your car's fluids are the most important when it comes to taking a longer trip.

"Be sure your washer fluid is full because the roads get nasty and you want to be able to see and your wipers should be in good shape," White said.

He also said paying attention to your car day-to-day in the cold is also important.

"Your fluids are all cold first thing in the morning," White said. "If you just start your car and put it in gear you're going to force all that thick fluid up it's hard on your transmission, hard on your engine, and hard on your car period."

White said if you let your car warm up 10 to 15 minutes before driving off, you could prevent unwanted damage.

Survival experts also suggest keeping a number of things in your car in case of an accident:

1. Blanket

2. Snow shovel

3. Flashlight

4. Hand warmers

5. Waterproof matches

6. Bottle of water and a few protein bars

7. Syphon pump

8. Light sticks

9. Flares

10. Whistle

More News

Grid
List

Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
Bills would give voting rights back to former prisoners
JEFFERSON CITY - In the state of Missouri, incarcerated or formerly incarcerated residents are unable to vote. There is... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:42:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
EmVP: Volunteers help clear a path to independent living
COLUMBIA - When snow falls in mid-Missouri, the sounds of shovels scraping across the driveway mean freedom to Larry Shinn.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 9:33:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News

People question force used on Jefferson City teen
People question force used on Jefferson City teen
JEFFERSON CITY - Five Jefferson City teenagers went to a party Friday night. By the end of the night, most... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Prosecutor deems December police shooting justified under Missouri law
Prosecutor deems December police shooting justified under Missouri law
JEFFERSON CITY - Stephen Sokoloff, a Missouri special prosecutor, has completed his investigation into the Fulton police shooting death of... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Columbia Police to investigate collision involving patrol vehicle
Columbia Police to investigate collision involving patrol vehicle
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident in which a Columbia Police patrol vehicle was struck by... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 4:27:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
(CNN) -- Before classes had even begun, a judge stood in front of Justin's law school class to tell them... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:35:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man charged with assault in post office incident
UPDATE: Man charged with assault in post office incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after a stabbing by the Columbia Post Office on Monday. Police arrested... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:26:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
Student athletes would see compensation under new bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Missouri House bill would prohibit organizations like the NCAA from preventing student-athletes from receiving compensation... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:38:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COLUMBIA – The city's big plans for Columbia Regional Airport (COU) got a shot in the arm Friday with the... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Lawmakers try again to pass prescription drug monitoring program
Lawmakers try again to pass prescription drug monitoring program
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers will once again try to pass a bill to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 12:02:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
(CNN) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:59:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Republicans talk about health care for children
Republicans talk about health care for children
JEFFERSON CITY - House Representatives talked Monday about health care for children who are eligible for the MO HealthNet. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:22:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Linn basketball team honors player with autism
Linn basketball team honors player with autism
LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know the affect you'll have on someone until after it's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:08:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in Sports

Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in Boonville gathered Sunday in support of moving the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL) Cooper County Branch... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:15:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) will celebrate the 150th anniversary of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:23:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
AP — State attorneys general are finding a national settlement over the toll of opioids to be elusive, as some... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 11:17:32 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
6am 34°
7am 34°
8am 36°
9am 36°