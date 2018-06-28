Med Students Fight Malaria with Mosquito Nets

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Two medical students at Saint Louis University are trying to save lives, one mosquito net at a time. Andy Sherman and Jesse Matthews are running an organization called NetLife to distribute mosquito nets in Africa to fight malaria. The 29-year-old Sherman from North Dakota worked in Senegal as a Peace Corps volunteer. People there were dying of malaria, though mosquito nets over their beds can help prevent the disease, which is carried by the insects. He and 27-year-old Matthews from Washington state went to Africa once already to distribute the nets bought through their non-profit. They hope to return this summer for ten weeks to give out the nets in rural villages.