Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon and half marathon finisher's medals to those running a different kind of race.
The charity collect medals and gives them to those battling illness or trauma as a way to encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.
"We pay it forward, we present them to people in the hospital or out in the community who are running their own race, challenging disease or accident or condition," volunteer John Korte said.
Korte's 11-year-old son Josiah is the Columbia Medals4Mettle chapter's coordinator. Josiah is a tri-athlete. He said in hard times, encouragement is a great way to help endurance.
"You have to have endurance to get through the race and it's really hard to run," Josiah said. "Even when you want to quit and give up, you don't because you know you can finish and you're able to do it and you just have to believe in yourself."
John Korte agrees.
"It's a way for the running community to give back and help brighten the day of somebody, to show them that they're running a harder race than we ever ran," he said.
Josiah encourages people to come and donate their medals because when they do, everyone wins.
"I feel like it's just a very heartwarming thing for both the recipient and the person who's donating it because being able to see them and their raw emotions that happen when we donate it just is everything it's worth doing," he said.
The medal drive will take place from noon to 4:00 p.m. Cash donations are also accepted.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
in
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
in
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
in
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in